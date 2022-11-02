MONTGOMERY — Montgomery will receive $2,217,000 towards a new wastewater facility, as part of a statewide initiative announced last week by Gov. Phil Scott.
Montgomery will use the money in tandem with other grants and loans for an ongoing wastewater facility project that is set to spur economic growth.
“Investing in water, sewer and stormwater initiatives is key to revitalizing communities and spurring economic growth,” Scott stated in an Oct. 26 press release. “When you have the needed infrastructure, you can build more housing and open up more opportunities for businesses to grow.”
Scott and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation have committed almost $30 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help villages and communities in Vermont with wastewater issues. A dozen villages were selected, including Montgomery and Highgate.
Montgomery is making massive investments in public works projects, with the wastewater project and Gateway pedestrian infrastructure project planned to be constructed simultaneously.
Project impact
Montgomery Selectboard Chair Charlie Hancock said the wastewater process started in 2018 when the community came together to select three areas of priority development.
The community decided on wastewater treatment, the Gateway Project and broadband development. Out of the three, broadband was not selected and planning began on the wastewater and Gateway Project.\
“The wastewater program we saw as something that would help in a couple different areas, and one big one was housing,” Hancock said. “A non-scientific survey of systems in the village and center found that more than 10% of them were either troubled or failing, and about 92% of the existing systems were on areas of small lots without suitable replacement options.”
Hancock also said the lack of proper wastewater management limits the opportunity for businesses and enterprises to expand, and that banks will not finance development on smaller plots with improper management.
Hancock used a brewery as an example for a business that could not come to Montgomery due to large wastewater requirements that the town simply cannot handle with its current systems.
A new wastewater treatment facility will also help with environmental concerns. The Trout River, one of two nationally designated wild and scenic rivers, flows right through town and about 40% of current septic systems are in its protection area, Hancock said. Updating the systems would help ensure proper water quality.
What it costs
From mid-2019 to mid-2020, studies were conducted to find what the town could build and how much the project would cost.
Hancock said the data was collected and brought to USDA Rural Development, which agreed to finance the wastewater project if a bond vote was passed in Montgomery to aid loan amounts and interest rates.
The vote passed, and the USDA awarded $6 million in grant funds and $5 million in loans. A local option tax was passed and went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, to help the debt service on the loan.
The local option tax is expected to raise about $35,000 annually towards the project’s debt service, Hancock said.
“The $2.2 million that was recently announced through the Governor’s office will be a huge help in getting that final debt amount down,” he said.
Montgomery will also utilize the Clean Water Revolving Fund’s subsidies there and pollution control grants
Hancock said the user fee for this project will be around 1.59% of mean household income. The USDA caps fees at 2% of household income, so Hancock said the town wants to get the fee as low as possible while still maintaining goals by working with the state government.
The goal for construction is to break ground in the fall of 2023,and to have the project entirely completed by 2026.
Simultaneously, the Gateway Project, which is building pedestrian infrastructure — like sidewalks and bike lanes — along Main Street, will be in construction. The two projects will not conflict with each other.
