RICHFORD – A Richford woman is facing her second driving under the influence charge and a charge for enabling the consumption of alcohol by a minor after police stopped her vehicle in Richford Saturday.
According to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) release, an FCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Noyes Street for a "moving violation" early Saturday evening and observed signs of impairment from the driver.
The driver was identified as Lee-Ann Holmes, 35, of Richford.
The deputy conducting the traffic stop also reported observing the vehicle’s passenger putting an opened container of alcohol beneath the vehicle during the stop.
According to the FCSO’s release, the passenger was below the age of 21 and had been drinking inside the vehicle.
Holmes was screened and taken into custody before being released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in late June, where she faces her second driving under the influence charge and a charge for enabling the consumption of alcohol by a minor.