ENOSBURGH – Police are looking for help in identifying four people believed to have broken into a vehicle parked near the Hanaford in Enosburgh in early August.
According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), four unidentified individuals are believed to have broken into a vehicle in the grocery store’s parking lot and damaged nearby construction equipment.
The four are also believed to have caused damage to the back of Hanaford’s building before fleeing in what police described as an orange Toyota Tundra.
Police said the incident likely occurred around Aug. 1 and are asking that anyone with information related to the incident contact the sheriff’s office at (802) 524-2121.
