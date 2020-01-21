ST. ALBANS — A local man was charged with violation of his conditions of release and driving with a criminally suspended license following a traffic stop on Monday at 11 p.m.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Cheney, 34, of St. Albans, was stopped on South Elm Street. The deputy noticed an open 25-ounce container of Bud Light in the center console of the vehicle.
Cheney's license was criminally suspended, and he was subject to pre-trial conditions of release which included that he not drive a motor vehicle or consume alcohol and abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Cheney was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in court the following day.