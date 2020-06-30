The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Tuesday that it has made arrests and issued citations to five individuals for charges related to an ongoing investigation that began with a missing person’s case out of Georgia on June 4.
The arrests were made with the assistance of the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations (NUSI).
Jason Blow, 37, of Colchester, was previously reported to have been charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st Degree Unlawful Restraint, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He is also being charged with Felony Gross & Negligent Operation, Felony Attempting to Elude, Excessive Speed, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He is being held without bail.
As reported by the St. Albans Messenger and Colchester Sun on June 21, Blow is said to have led officers from the Essex, Colchester, and Winooski police departments and NUSI on a high-speed chase through Chittenden County on June 19. After being able to elude those agencies, members of the FCSO located Blow’s truck in a swamp area before the South Burlington Police Department’s K9 Unit and FCSO deputies found Blow in a densely-wooded area in Colchester -- just across the Winooski River from Burlington’s McKenzie Park.
Samantha Church-Cross, 68, of Georgia, was cited for False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities while Cole Church, 22, of Georgia, was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child, False Reports to Law Enforcement, Impeding Public Officers, and Enabling Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Minors.
Jamie Roussin, 19, of Milton, was charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement, Unlawful Sheltering in Aiding a Runaway Child, and Impeding Public Officers.
Additionally, an individual was issued a juvenile citation for False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities and Impeding Public Officers.