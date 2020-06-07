GEORGIA – A Georgia woman was charged by police with attempting to elude after police reported her failing to stop for a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy last week Tuesday.
In a brief news release issued Friday morning by FCSO, police said Amber Hannan, 26, of Georgia, didn’t stop when police attempted to pull her over for a registration violation on Mill River Road in Georgia.
According to police, Hannan continued driving down Mill River Road and onto Georgia Shore Road before eventually coming to a stop on a private driveway on Cline Road.
Police said Hannan was driving 35 miles per hour – below Mill River Road’s posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour – and continued at that pace after the following deputy attempted stopping her on Mill River Road.
Police said Hannah was taken into custody and later released to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in August.
She was charged with attempting to elude and for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license, according to FCSO's news release.