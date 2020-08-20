GEORGIA – A Georgia man was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Georgia earlier this month, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report issued Tuesday.
According to police, a man later identified as Robert Ek, 62, of Georgia, was seen driving erratically near the intersection of Routes 7 and 104A in Georgia’s southern village on Aug. 9.
In an FCSO statement released Tuesday, police said a voluntary breath test showed Ek was driving with a blood alcohol content level of .197 percent – more than twice the legal limit in Vermont.
FCSO said Ek was subsequently taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence. He was released with a citation to appear in court in October.