FAIRFAX – A Fairfax man is facing chares for driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license after police stopped his vehicle for speeding Thursday evening, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).
According to an FSCO report, police stopped Jacob Yetto, 20, of Fairfax, for a speeding violation Thursday evening in Fairfax when the deputy conducting the stop reportedly “observed signs of impairment” in Yetto.
The Fairfax man was also reportedly missing the ignition interlock device – a breathalyzer for gauging whether a driver is intoxicated before their vehicle can start – he was “required to have” in his vehicle, per FCSO’s report.
Police said Yetto was screened and taken into custody for processing before he was released and cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June to answer to a driving under the influence charge and a charge for operating his vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
Both Yetto and his passenger were also issued court diversion tickets for underage drinking.