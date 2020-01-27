ENOSBURG FALLS — A local man is facing multiple charges after reportedly refusing to stop for police.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), a deputy attempted to stop Brian Reynolds, 51, of Enosburg Falls, on Sunday night at around 8 p.m. when Reynolds was driving a silver Cadillac.
Reynolds refused to stop and led the deputy on a brief chase that ended at Reynolds' home, the RCSO reports.
At the home, Reynolds reportedly resisted detention, striking the deputy several times. Reynolds rottweiler also got loose and bit the deputy on the shoulder several times. The deputy also received injuries to both thumbs and other minor injuries and Reynolds ankle was injured.
Both the deputy and Reynolds were evaluated by hospital personnel and released.
Reynolds was charged with aggravated assault on a protected professional, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and impeding an investigation. He was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.