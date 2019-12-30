ENOSBURGH – A Richford resident was charged for driving under the influence of drugs after police found them operating a vehicle with signs of marijuana impairment during a Dec. 21 incident, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) statement.
In a statement shared late last week over the sheriff’s office’s social media, police say they found the operator of a vehicle driven off road in Enosburgh showed signs of impairment from marijuana use.
Police initially responded to a witness report that a vehicle, a black Acura, had struggled with staying within its own lane of traffic before arriving at the Hannaford east of Enosburg Falls.
A sheriff’s deputy responded, observing the vehicle in question at the Enosburgh McDonald’s before following the vehicle as it left eastbound on Route 105 toward Berkshire and Richford.
According to FCSO, as the deputy continued following the vehicle eastward, the Acura eventually drove off the road and came to a rest near the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
The sheriff’s deputy approached the Acura’s operator, identified as Evyn Adams, 20, of Richford.
After speaking with Adams, the FCSO reported the deputy could see signs of marijuana impairment and arrested the Richford resident under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.