RICHFORD – A Richford woman was cited for simple assault after reportedly attempting to start fights with residents of a Richford home she was visiting last weekend, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO).
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was dispatched just after midnight on Dec. 22 to calls of an intoxicated woman attempting to fight with residents of a Richford home she as visiting and refusing to leave.
The woman, Brandy Miller, 42, of Richford, was hiding in the laundry room at the time of the deputy’s arrival, according to FCSO.
“While speaking with Miller, it was apparent she was extremely intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.
Miller was reportedly unable to recall any details from the incident reported to the FCSO deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation found Miller had punched two individuals during the altercation in question.
She was cited to appear in court on Feb. 3 to answer to a charge of simple assault.
“Miller was then escorted off the property and released into her boyfriend’s care,” according to the sheriff’s office.