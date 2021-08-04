Fatal crash reported on Route 105

ST ALBANS CITY -- About a mile of Route 105 from St. Albans City toward Swanton was shut down on Wednesday afternoon after authorities said a motorcycle hit the back of an agricultural truck at high speeds.
Swanton Fire Lieutenant Keesy Jaring said the call came in at approximately 1:35 p.m., and confirmed that the road sport bike was carrying a single rider headed north on Sheldon road when it collided with a large truck.
Jaring said that the operator of the motorcycle died in the crash.
Missisquoi Valley Rescue had already arrived and left the scene, and that authorities remained on scene to determine the cause of death, according to Jaring.
Jaring said that Vermont State Police, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and Swanton Fire responded to the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.