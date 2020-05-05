ST. ALBANS — Elle Purrier’s voice came over the phone with a simple request. She wanted to make sure the people of Franklin County, her county, knew about a milk give away taking place in St. Albans on Friday, May 8.
“We’re trying to make the most of the situation right now,” said Purrier, “and we figured out a way to process and donate milk to the community.”
Purrier will be present on Friday, helping to load the gallons of milk into waiting cars.
Under normal circumstances, Purrier would be in the midst of her outdoor racing season and preparing for the 2020 Olympic trials, but due to the postponement of the Games, she’s back in Vermont training and working with the farms she loves.
Pleasant Valley Farm, home to her fiance Jamie St. Pierre, is taking part in the upcoming milk giveaway.
“Every day, Vermont dairy farmers work hard to provide our neighbors with nutritious dairy products. Across the nation, the number one requested item at food shelves continues to be milk; however, it is the least received due to its perishable nature,” said Amanda St. Pierre, Executive Director of Vermont Dairy Producer’s Alliance.
“At a time when people need it most, I felt we should do whatever possible to help.”
Americans are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of the COVID 19 outbreak, and the Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance along with Dairy Farmers of America, Bourdeau Brothers, and Pleasant Valley Farms of Berkshire are working to provide nutritious dairy products to Vermont families in need.
By working together, the organizations are hosting two separate giveaways on Friday, one in Middlebury and one in St. Albans.
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., more than 4,000 gallons of milk will be available for pick up at Bourdeau Brothers Middlebury at 88 Seymour Street Middlebury, VT 05753, or the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery Store at 138 Federal Street until supplies last.
A decline in food services such as restaurants and school cafeterias has left dairy processors with a surplus of milk.
The sponsors of the event are working together to get that milk back into the homes of Vermont families.
“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are pleased to partner with our members in Vermont to support the communities in which we live and work,” said Jennifer Huson, Senior Director of Marketing, Council Affairs and Industry Relations for DFA Northeast.
“As a family farm, we take our role in the community seriously, and we wanted to be sure we were doing our part to support our neighbors,” explained St. Pierre.
Families can drive up to either location and stay in their cars while volunteer members from Pleasant Valley Farms and Bourdeau Brothers place the gallon of milk in their trunk to abide by CDC recommended safety protocols for social distancing.
Any remaining milk will be donated to local food shelves that have been previously contacted.
This was made possible by the donation of milk from Dairy Farmers of America.
“We want everyone to know the milk will be there! The dairy industry is close-knit in this community, and I think it’s important to give back,” said Purrier, who grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery.
“We are all in this together, and this is a chance for dairy farmers to give back to the community that supports us in what we do.”