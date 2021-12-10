FAIRFAX — The freshest tomatoes, honey, eggs and onions are grown by students at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax.
“These kids work hard,” said faculty facilitator and science teacher Laura Heil. “This brings them closer to their food sources … [The goal is] to build a deep appreciation of what goes into our food and how it’s grown. To value that process.”
Throughout the year, students in Kindergarten through grade 12 get their hands dirty at BFA-Fairfax’s on-site farm.
Most farm work is completed by high school students in the Farm to School course taught by Heil. They receive academic credit while learning the basics of agriculture. A club of volunteer students maintain the farm after school and during the summer months.
“I don’t want to just be a mindless consumer,” said Michelle Lynch, who participated in the program during her sophomore year. “It’s important to know about your environment. To know where your food comes from.”
While many participating students come from agricultural backgrounds, all agree the class is not only engaging and fun, but enlightening. Building chicken coops to house blue lace Wyandotte and Barred Rock chickens, hoeing garden beds and tending a young apple orchard is not just a project-based learning opportunity and a chance to be outside, but also a chance to see how good, ecologically-grown, delicious food is prepared.
“I come from an agricultural family,” said senior Hunter Cargill. “Dairy. But we’ve always had a garden [at home] … if there’s one thing I know, I always want to have a huge garden when I have a home and some land.”
Seasonal work
Students plant the garlic, the leeks and the corn. They sucker the tomatoes and use no pesticides. They study, hard to learn what it means to be close to the land.
“Almost everything up here is student-built, and most of it is student-designed,” Heil said. “Our goal is to teach and live what it means to be so close to good, local food and the impact it has on our lives.”
The farm is made up of a series of garden beds, a small flock of chickens, a sugarbush, a glass greenhouse, small fruit grove, compost stalls, a tool shed, outdoor pizza oven, outdoor classroom with benches and a chicken paddock.
The program’s “cash crop” is its garlic yield, which rakes in the most money once sold to the community. Proceeds are invested in more technology and supplies.
In the spring, students plant starter plants in the glass greenhouse to prepare for the growing season. Cabbage, corn, leeks, onions, scallions, herbs, tomatoes, squash and dry beans grow through the colder months until they’re planted in the ground in the spring and are cared for during the summer by the Farm to School volunteer club.
In the fall, crops are harvested for sale and for use in the annual harvest dinner. Garlic, eggs and honey are sold.
This winter, students will tap maple trees and boil their own syrup while learning about different food systems around the world. They also learn how to can and preserve their vegetables and how to cook with them.
Harvest Dinner
A lot of what is grown in the Farm to School program is dictated by the annual culinary extravaganza: the fall Harvest Dinner.
Typically, students plan and create a menu of locally-grown favorites made in-house to serve to their community for $15 per ticket. The students cook everything from butternut squash soup to roasted vegetables and serve their home grown delicacies to community members.
Unfortunately, the dinner has been canceled in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Harvest Dinner is usually a really big deal,” Heil said. “Everyone works really hard to put it together.”
An expanding program
Heil said the science and English-based program is still developing to include the financial and marketing aspects of farming, but currently includes outdoor cultivation, food systems lessons and culinary knowledge.
Soon, Heil hopes to introduce lessons on how to survey inventory, buy supplies and manage a business.
For much of her instruction, Heil said she draws on her own background growing up in a homestead with a lavish garden, flock of chickens, pigs and homemade food. On Wednesday, Heil said her class had just finished up a unit on food justice.
“We’re learning about all of the aspects that make up our food systems related to equity, equality, access to food and food insecurity,” Heil said. “Now we’re talking about how land and water are used.”
Students eagerly await harvest days — especially the garlic and honey harvest — when they get to see and feel the fruits of their labor.
“Those are really special days,” Heil said. “Everyone looks forward to those.”
