The Division 3 state boys soccer semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2, between Enosburg and Winooski high schools will proceed without spectators or media present, according to a Nov. 1 statement from the Vermont Principals’ Association.
The decision, made by the VPA, the official governing body of Vermont high school athletics, states only team members, coaches, officials and school administrators will be admitted to the game. The decision was made to ensure the “physical and emotional safety of all student-athletes involved.”
Winooski officials have agreed to stream the game on Facebook Live to give family, friends and media of both teams the opportunity to view the game in real-time. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Winooski High School.
The decision stems from a yet-unresolved investigation into allegations that racial taunts led a Winooski player to head-butt an Enosburg player during a regular-season game played on Sept. 18, at Winooski. The player was ejected from the game, and Winooski police on Oct. 11, asked the Chittenden County prosecutor’s office to consider criminal charges against him.
The decision to restrict attendance to the game drew a quick reaction from some media outlets, including Mike Donoghue, executive director of the Vermont Press Association and Vermont Sports Media Association, which raised concerns it sets a precedent that would not only trample on First Amendment rights but also could lead to bias in the coverage.
Donoghue sent an official appeal to the principals’ association, stating the decision was made without consulting members of the media, including the Vermont Press Association. He also noted the game is being played at a facility paid for with public taxpayer dollars.
The VPA announced Sept. 28 it would ask the two school districts to investigate the alleged Sept. 18 incident, but it has not yet issued any other public statement on the matter.
“The VPA followed established protocols, asking the given school leaders to conduct their own investigations and report findings to the Vermont Principals’ Association,” the Sept. 28 release stated.
Winooski’s superintendent issued a public statement Sept. 24 on the alleged racist remarks and behavior by Enosburg athletes and fans last month condemning behavior that was reported to his office. His statement referred to continued racial violence against Winooski student-athletes but did not otherwise substantiate the claims. The city’s mayor followed up Sept. 27 with a similar public statement.
The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union conducted its own investigation but considered it inconclusive. FNESU superintendent Lynn Cota stated in an Oct. 18 release that Enosburg players and parents denied the allegations and Winooski players and officials declined to speak to Enosburg officials.
The allegations of the racial taunts surfaced after a video recording of the head-butting incident was shown post-match. The Winooski team reported its players were forced to endure “racist, dehumanizing comments” coming from Enosburg players and fans, Jay Nichols, executive director of the VPA, told the Messenger on Sept. 30.
