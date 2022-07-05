SHELDON – In a little house away from well-traveled roads, Ben Lanza leads the way into the basement of his family’s farm.
A desk sits in one corner. Against the opposite wall, a workbench is covered in chemist’s tools. And a few steps away, a few hundred cannabis plants grow under a wide array of grow lights.
After getting licensed to grow, Ben and his wife, Jane Lanza, are getting ready to put the plants in the ground this summer as part of the Family Tree Hemp Co’s expansion into the recreational adult-use marijuana market.
The Sheldon-based business is the seventh Vermont business licensed to grow for the emerging statewide market.
And for the Lanzas, it’s been a long-time coming.
Hand-crafted, science-driven
“Opening a cannabis business has always been a dream for me,” Jane Lanza said as she sat in the kitchen of her small Sheldon home. As she talked, Ben stood nearby doing the dishes.
Between the two of them, it’s hard to find a more fitting pair to start a cannabis business.
Ben Lanza, a second-generation cannabis farmer, is the grower of Family Tree Hemp Co. In the basement, his plants are prepped, pruned and primed for the summer growing season and then planted on a plot of warm dark organic soil in the Lanza’s side yard. The resulting crop is a “forest” when it’s at its tallest, he said.
Before going full time as a grower, Ben Lanza worked as a product engineer, and his explanations about the growth process and his technical setup are full of scientific details. A sentence later, he’ll rely on more spiritual approaches, such as talking to them, or paying attention to their moods, to get the best buds.
Jane, on the other hand, has used cannabis medicinally for years, and while Ben can go jump into the details of how to grow the plant, Jane can quickly make the extended pitch on its health benefits and explain the demands of her customers all while dealing with a wriggling child.
In her role as Family Tree Hemp Co’s business manager, Jane does a little bit of everything. And when she’s talking about cannabis, she includes a few spiritual asides. Before going full time with the family business, she worked as a yoga instructor.
The new industry
While the new adult recreational market is launching this year, the Lanzas have participated in Vermont’s hemp market since its inception. Jane Lanza said the hemp businesses that will succeed over the next few years will have done the same.
“We have learned so much in the last three years about what works and what doesn’t,” Jane Lanza said. “We saw a lot of CBD stores come and go.”
Their product line these days are mostly CBD-based products, such as edibles, tinctures and topical creams, meant to help people deal with anxiety, and Family Tree Hemp Co. uses a unique processing system that supposedly makes a better product.
This past year, their CBD goat milk lotion grabbed first place in the 2022 Vermont Cannabis Cup, an industry event.
With THC, or recreational marijuana’s psychoactive component, now able to be thrown into the mix, the couple expects they’ll have even more specialized products. The two business owners have already been mixing strains and seeing what they can do.
In the future, they foresee a CBD/THC line that can provide the benefits of both chemicals. If it takes off, they’d like to expand and grow their business.
Already, Jane said she’s been talking with the state’s cannabis control board to explore how to get a larger grow license to use more of the 4-acre space they own in Sheldon. The two have been in close contact with the state agency as they’ve moved their business through the licensing process, and Ben Lanza said the CCB has been very helpful.
“All those things that were gray starting out, [the Cannabis Control Board] has worked to make it clear,” he said. “They know they’re helping people start a business and not just getting licensed.”
Future growth
Eventually, Jane Lanza said she’d like to get to a point where she and Ben can open up their own small shop and operate as a small community business with a customer-base they can interact with on a regular basis.
That way, Family Tree Hemp Co. won’t need to chase the lowest prices when supplies of recreational cannabis start to flow more freely throughout the state. The goal is to be an ongoing part of the recreational industry after it moves through its growing pains and becomes a more accepted part of Vermont life.
Jane Lanza said she already gets all kinds of customers who come up to their mobile booth they sometimes set up on Church Street in Burlington to sell CBD products. Some have stigmas, but she’ll never know who based on someone’s appearance.
Either way, she’d like to be as transparent and open as possible with her business to help allay people’s concerns about cannabis. That way, she can talk about its benefits.
“Cannabis is this plant that humans have interacted with for centuries, that synergy is healing for us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.