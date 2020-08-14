FAIRFIELD – A local woman has been charged with domestic assault after police responded to an incident shortly after midnight Friday morning in Fairfield.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report, Olivia Owen, 33, of Fairfield was charged Friday morning with domestic assault and with interfering with access to emergency services after police were called to a residence on Pumpkin Village Road shortly after midnight.
Police said Owen had assaulted an unnamed family member and that, during the events leading up to the incident on Pumpkin Village Road, Owen had reportedly violated a set of conditions for release.
In their statement Friday, police did not identify the victim, citing VSP policy prohibiting officers from identifying the victims of domestic assault and sexual abuse.
Owen was reportedly taken into custody “without incident” and charged by police with domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services and violating conditions of release.
She was ordered held on $5,000 bail and lodged in the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.