ENOSBURGH — A Fairfield woman was charged with driving under the influence following a single car accident here on Friday.
According to Vermont State Police, Rebecca Salerno, 45, was driving north on Duffy Hill Road shortly after 12 p.m., when her car left the roadway and rolled over several times before coming to a rest on the passenger side door.
The Enosburgh Town Fire Dept. helped Salerno get out of the car. She was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for additional treatment.
VSP cited Salerno for driving under the influence, but the statement issued by police gives no indication what the evidence they have to support that charge.
Salerno is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 to answer the charge against her.