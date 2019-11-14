MONTPELIER – Five projects intended to remove phosphorus from Vermont waterways, including one project based in Fairfield, were awarded funding as a part of the next phase of the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge (VPIC), according to a statement issued by Gov. Phil Scott’s office Thursday.
Overall, more than $1 million was awarded to five groups working on projects under VPIC, including $320,000 received by the Fairfield-based Agrilab Technologies for exploring a “hub and spoke” system for processing phosphorus for possible marketing.
“These innovative projects not only enhance our efforts to restore Vermont’s waterways but also promote economic growth and environmental sustainability,” Scott said in a statement. “Congratulations to the groups who are moving on in the competition and I look forward to seeing your creative solutions develop in the coming months.”
VPIC was announced in February 2018 as a way to encourage development of phosphorus-capturing technologies the state could tap into for meeting federally-mandated clean water goals outlined by the Lake Champlain total maximum daily load (TMDL) agreement.
The five projects receiving funding were whittled down from an initial 27 applicants. After six projects were funded for a second round of research, five projects were selected for a third round of state funding.
Projects could be addressed at both agricultural runoff and stormwater runoff from developed land.
Agrilab Technologies’ proposal would see the development of a processing hub in Franklin County, with “spokes” in Addison, Caledonia and Franklin counties for drying and composting phosphorus products to be sold elsewhere.
Included in their project would be marketing research to explore demand for phosphorus products.
Aside from Fairfield’s Agrilab Technologies’s project, four other proposals received third-round funding under VPIC:
- DVO, Inc. and the University of Vermont received $500,000 for developing improvements to anaerobic digesters to produce a phosphorus product that a new Vermont-based company can process for either retail markets or bulk fertilizers and soil amendments.
DVO, Inc. is based in Chilton, Wis.
- Green State Biochar from Barton, Vt., received $135,000 for building a kiln to produce “biochar,” an organic wood product that can be used for capturing phosphorus from agricultural runoff and be reused as a soil amendment.
- Digested Organics, a company based in Ann Arbor, Mich., was awarded $137,500 for a mobile filtration system capable of processing manure or digested manure into a concentrate that can be used by nearby farms where needed and in composting operations.
- The Village of Essex Junction, the Chittenden County Solid Waste District and the University of Vermont together received $58,907 for a system for controlled formation and removal of phosphorus-rich minerals from wastewater facilities. Those minerals can later be processed as a fertilizer resource.
More information on VPIC is available at: http://agriculture.vermont.gov/Vermont_Phosphorus_Innovation_Challenge.