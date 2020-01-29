COLCHESTER -- Sarah Schreib, of Fairfield,is among the 10 Vermonters who will be joining the The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame this year.
Schreib was a standout basketball player for Essex High, graduating as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,663 points. She helped the Hornets claim the 1990 DI state championship as a sophomore before going back to the title game with Essex in 1992. In ’92, as a senior, she was selected as the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
Schreib would go on to play at the Division I level in college as a member of the James Madison University squad. After redshirting her freshman year, she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Year in 1994. Schrieb then picked up all-conference honors the next three seasons before graduating as the school’s career leader in rebounds (851) and in sixth place on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,380).
“It feels amazing and humbling,” Schreib said after the announcement, “and shocking, honestly. Probably the biggest, overriding feeling is shock. It's not something you ever think about. I mean--I know I ‘accomplished’ all these things, but that was just me doing what I loved and just playing. I got to go out and play basketball, have fun, and hang out with people that I like to hang out with and work towards one common goal.”
Asked if there was one or two people who made the biggest impact on her career and contributed the most to her success, the name Jean Robinson couldn’t have come out of Schreib’s mouth faster.
She was an amazing coach,” Schreib said about Robinson--who was inducted into the VSHOF in 2013. “She never lost her passion for the game, and I think that translated to me. Just her absolute love of basketball and everything about basketball--not just the players, but the intricacies of it, the plays, how you run, where this person goes, what other teams are doing.”