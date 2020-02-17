FAIRFIELD – Voters in Fairfield will be met with a relatively similar budget to what voters approved last year, with about $75,000 in increased expenses coming courtesy of salary increases, and extra labor and material costs for Fairfield’s highway department.
Fairfield’s town budget for 2020, once paired with independently approved allocations for the town’s volunteer fire department and the Bent Northrop Memorial Library, comes in at $1,724,189.
According to the budget proposal shared in the town’s report, $979,173 would be raised through taxes, not counting previously mentioned allocations to the fire department, library and several community organizations.
The town’s highway department is asking for $46,000 more in funding this year, earmarking those additional funds to increased labor costs during the winter months and material costs for both winter maintenance and construction more generally.
Those extra costs bring the overall highway department’s budget to $956,957 this year, building out the bulk of the municipal budget for this coming year.
The volunteer fire department is asking for an annual allocation of $92,225 – the same amount approved by voters from the floor in 2019.
The Bent Northrop Memorial Library is asking for an allocation of $112,600 from the town to round out its proposed $148,040 budget. The library is proposing to raise another $35,440 through non-tax revenues.
The library’s proposed budget is a marginal increase from the 2019 fiscal year, which saw voters approve a $144,561 budget from the floor.
Proposed increases to the library’s budget are all within slight bumps to staff salaries and increases to insurance and benefits.
According to the library’s annual report included in Fairfield’s town report, the library saw more than 16,500 visits in 2019 and registered 102 new patrons, and saw a 20 percent increase in the annual number of items borrowed from the library.
Voters are also asked to approve a series of annual appropriations to local organizations, including another $15,000 annual allocation to the Fairfield Community Center Association, another $1,000 allocation to the Franklin County Animal Rescue and $3,971 requested from the Franklin County Home Health Agency.
Fairfield Center School’s Outdoor Classroom is asking for a $3,000 allocation this year. The program allows students at the Fairfield school to study town history, gardening and maple sugaring, the program’s “cornerstone,” according to a past Outdoor Classroom report.
Last year, voters approved a $2,500 allocation from the floor, according to 2019 Town Meeting Day minutes.
Voter are also asked to approve an article endorsing state support for the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a rail trail project that, once complete, would connect recreational trails from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.
Currently, approximately a third of the project is complete, including stretches in the Franklin County towns of Swanton, where the trail incorporates the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path, and Sheldon, where it intersects with the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
In his budget address earlier this year, Gov. Phil Scott proposed leveraging $2.8 million to support the project, funding, according to Scott, that would allow the trail to tap another $11 million in federal funding.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
Voters in Fairfield are asked to attend Fairfield’s annual town meeting starting at 10 a.m. in Veterans’ Hall at Fairfield Center School.