SHELDON – A Fairfield man was charged by police with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Route 120 and Route 105 in Sheldon Saturday afternoon.
According to a Vermont State Police report, police were notified shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon about “an erratically operated vehicle” on Route 105 in Sheldon before receiving a subsequent report of a vehicle accident near Route 105’s intersection with Route 120.
Responding state troopers reportedly found the vehicle had careened into a ditch near the intersection and, upon subsequent investigation, concluded the operator, Sean McCoy, 26, of Fairfield, had been operating while impaired.
Police arrested McCoy and charged him with driving under the influence before releasing McCoy into the care of an adult friend.
McCoy was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in late June.