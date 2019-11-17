WINOOSKI — A Fairfield man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop here on Friday.
According to Vermont State Police, Julie. J. Ryan-Townsend, 24, was stopped while driving north on I-89 shortly after 11 p.m. for a moving violation. The officer reportedly determined Ryan-Townsend was impaired, although the press release does not state how, and took him into custody.
Ryan-Townsend was processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 23