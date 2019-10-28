COLCHESTER — A Fairfield man is facing a charge of careless and negligent operation after being stopped for speeding in the Winooski River Bridge Safety Corridor.
According to Vermont State Police, a trooper stopped Leo Werner, 67, at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after determining he was traveling 92 mph in an area with a 55 mph limit.
Werner was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 26 to answer the charge, along with a traffic ticket for speeding, which carries a $558 fine and two points.