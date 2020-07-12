SHELDON — A Fairfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident on Route 105 here on Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, Jon Michael Schruger fled the scene of the accident on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. Witnesses reportedly followed and were able to get a photo of him.
From the photo, VSP then identified Schruger and cited him for leaving the scene. He is scheduled to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 25.
VSP did not provide any information about the crash itself, which occurred at 11:20 a.m.