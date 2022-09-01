The Fairfield Community Center and Saint Albans Museum received grants from the Vermont Arts Council to support their missions to the local community.
The Fairfield Community Center Association in East Fairfield received $3,210 to support artists and instructors working at the Black Creek Adventure Camp, a summer camp for kids.
Saint Albans Museum received $3,000 to support the day to day operations of the museum.
The Vermont Arts Council is the State of Vermont's designated arts agency and provides a variety of grants to artists and cultural institutions. For more information visit www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants.
