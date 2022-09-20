EAST FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community Center is hosting a winter clothing drive for migrant farmworkers in the community.
Drop offs will be accepted beginning this week until Friday, Oct. 7.
Clothes needed include hats, gloves, socks, jackets, warm pants and sweatshirts. Men's clothes that are small or medium sized are preferred, but Fairfield Community Center will also take women's and children's clothes and men's clothes in larger sizes.
"Often, the people who come here to work on our dairy farms don't have enough warm clothes for the harsh Vermont winters," the center wrote on Facebook.
Those donating should bring their gently used clothes to the center at 124 School St. and follow the signs to the drop off location. If the center is closed, there will be a place to drop clothes off outside.
