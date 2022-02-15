FAIRFIELD — Massage therapist Serina Jung said she knew she was a healer far before she obtained her license.
“Massage is something you can talk about, but you don’t really begin to understand it until you experience it,” Jung said. “It’s amazing what even a short period of massage can do for the body and your brain.”
Originally from Montreal, Jung said she spent her childhood summers vacationing in St. Albans and fell in love with the city at a very young age. When she was a teenager, she spent summers in Ontario on her aunt’s dairy farm, where she learned to milk cows and spend disconnected time in nature.
“One day, she gave me a bowl and told me to go pick some peas,” Jung laughed. “I didn’t even know what peas looked like. I didn’t even like peas … Two hours later, we were eating peas. I don’t like peas but I ate every single darn one of them.”
Never one to follow trends, Jung instead preferred to follow her heart. After other careers left her unsatisfied, she pursued her national board certification in massage and more specifically, chair massage. She is a survivor of abuse, and was naturally drawn to chair massage for its equitability and versatility, and the way it transforms the health of her clients in deep and lasting ways.
Today, Jung is the owner and founder of Wellness at Work, her traveling chair massage service. She sat down with the Messenger at Red House Sweets in St. Albans last week to talk about her story, and how she made touch therapy her craft and artform.
Q: How did you get into massage?
A: “I’ve always been a very tactile person,” Jung said. “Even when I was a kid I was always touching and feeling … The notion of using my hands to help others was a natural path for me.”
While Jung is also trained in table massage — where the client lies down for the session — she was spellbound by the power of another type of massage: chair massage. With chair massage, she said, clients don’t have to make themselves potentially vulnerable in order to receive therapy. Clients keep their clothes on, aren’t closed into a room with a stranger, and can receive therapy in a variety of settings, including the conference room.
“From blood pressure to tension release, you can really open up the nervous system while introducing people to a new form of convenient, at-work therapy,” she said.
Q: Were you always a massage therapist?
A: “I went into the fashion industry, and I did not like it at all,” Jung said. “Not at all. It’s such a cutthroat industry, and I’m a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. I like having my hands in the dirt. Fashion is way too delicate for me, and the politics are way too divisive.”
Q: How did you make your way to Vermont?
A: “I used to live in Florida, but from the time I moved there I felt trapped,” Jung said. “I knew I wanted to be in the country and to have a garden. I knew I wanted to be in Vermont. There is no place like it.”
Jung strongly believes in manifesting one's own destiny. So she envisioned living in Vermont and moved here just last year for a new beginning practicing the art she loves. Her hope, she said, is to join the community and be a shoulder at the wheel for St. Albans and surrounding towns.
Q: What are some of the things you’ve learned from your practice that can help everyday people?
A: “Little self-care tips can go a long way,” Jung said. “Neck rolls … and stretching out your wrists. How to warm up for your day. These small things can help prevent more serious injuries, like carpal tunnel syndrome.”
Jung said one of her clients was able to help a client who worked in the medical field avoid serious wrist surgery by teaching them self-care techniques. The client ended up canceling their surgery as a result.
Like each of the peas she picked and ate as a child, Jung said each of the small, subtle and magical ways massage and touch therapy changed the lives of her clients inspired her to launch her own business. But it was the community of St. Albans that drew her to put down roots here and to serve the working people of Franklin County.
“I think we’re all meant to help one another if we can,” Jung said. “And this is my way of helping others … Chair massage is a far more equitable and accessible form of therapy, and it’s something I can bring to clients at their convenience.”
