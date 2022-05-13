FAIRFIELD — Fairfield has maple sap running through its veins, and this year the school decided to take their sugaring game a step further.
“We were trying to figure out a way to celebrate our harvest with the community in a fun way,” seventh and eighth grade teacher Keeli Garceau said. “During the pandemic, [students] didn’t have very much group work, so they had to learn how to be together again … I think this will be an experience that they will always remember.”
Every year, the Fairfield School celebrates Sweet Talk, a time when all classrooms focus their learning on all things maple. Some grades focus on the biodiversity of the sugarbushes in their woods, while others go out into the community to talk to sugarers, tap trees and study the science of maple syrup production.
The time is an exciting one in Fairfield, where a majority of the students come from sugaring families or have a background in sugaring, like Riley “Ralph” Branon, whose family owns Branon’s West View Maples in town.
But this year, Principal Kelsey Malboeuf said she wanted maple to completely take over the school, and each of the grades participated in their own way: whether it was by covering Garceau’s classroom with maple sugar or venturing out into the community to practice interviewing their neighbors about their sugar shacks.
It was all about bringing people together, and more importantly, bringing more of the community to the school. Celebrating maple is a way of celebrating Fairfield and all of the sweetness that continues to grow there, educators said.
Project Sweet Talk
Project Sweet Talk began in 2008. After reading “Maple Sugarin’ in Vermont” by Betty Ann Lockheart, student take part in a place-based learning activity by interviewing five different sugarers.
The project has since expanded into a practical maple festival, with students of all ages applying their skills and methods to aspects of the long-held tradition.
Educators told the Messenger on Thursday that this year was an especially important maple season in Fairfield. Maple is a deeply-ingrained tradition in the community, one that the students said they are immensely proud of, and a pastime handed down through the generations.
During Sweet Talk, the community opens their personal sugarbushes to eighth-graders who go out in groups of four every morning to collect sap, which is then boiled down into the school’s own fresh, homemade syrup that they then bottle and sell.
New traditions
While the eighth-graders continued their tradition of tapping trees, this year math and science teacher Luke LaRoche said they measured and documented sap hauls that they intend to continue logging in the future for STEM study.
Garceau’s seventh-graders took the culinary route and transformed her classroom into a maple kitchen. They learned how to make 200 pancakes for a school-wide breakfast for lunch, and used their maple syrup to develop their own products and brands to sell, including maple popcorn, maple crisps and maple cookies.
“A lot of it was learning how to cook, because a lot of kids don't have those skills yet,” Garceau said. “Like when to remove a pot if it’s boiling … We were baking straight out for a week.”
They designed packaging and logos using Canva and studied best business practices and money handling when they sold them to their community, and even had T-shirts made with their logos on them.
In Stacey Tully’s fifth grade class, students like Mack Ashton made dioramas on Thursday, picture boxes with physical representations of the different aspects of sugar making.
Evan Gleason, Eli Smith and Brady Talcott built their own versions of a physical sugarhouse, while Brody Toof demonstrated the evolution of maple production from the ancient ways of the Abenaki to modern day practices.
Sixth-graders practiced their communication skills by going out into the community and interviewing sugar makers, taking video and documenting their visit.
“It’s a way of keeping our [maple] stories alive,” Garceau said.
