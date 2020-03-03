FAIRFIELD – Voters in Fairfield returned incumbent selectperson Gavin Ryan to the town’s selectboard and elected David Persons to replace outgoing selectperson Norman Menard.
The town has also approved its $1.7 million budget, which grew slightly from what voters approved in 2019 due to labor costs and materials for the highway department, as well as allocations to the town’s fire department and library.
Voters also approved all proposed allocations to area nonprofits, agreeing to grow a donation to the Fairfield Community Center Association from $15,000 to $18,000 from the floor and passing all other proposed donations as is.
Voters likewise approved sending a message of support to the state urging for the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a multi-use trail that, once completed, would stretch from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.