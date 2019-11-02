FAIRFAX — This coming December, voters in the Town of Fairfax will again be asked to approve a multi-million-dollar bond for improvements at Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax that, according to administration, are needed as education needs change and class sizes grow at the Fairfax school.
The bond in question, split into three separate articles totaling $26 million, echoes a similar bond voters resoundingly defeated in 2017, with class spaces reoriented to expand capacity for the elementary school and reorganize the middle school for a more modern learning environment.
A second article would add a gymnasium and a third an auditorium.
The Messenger met with BFA administration and Fairfax school board chair Scott Mitchell for a more detailed description of the bond and a tour of BFA’s facilities, allowing the school the highlight some of the places where the improvements afforded by the proposed bond were needed.
According to elementary school principal Tom Walsh, the bond would support an extension to the elementary school with additional class space to make up for some of the space lost with larger elementary school classes and classrooms taken over by other uses.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in population, especially in the elementary school headed into the middle school,” Walsh said. “We’re maxed out on space within this part of the building, and part of that is the amount of supports we offer and the amount of ways we offer to support to kids is different…
“The needs are greater and have forced us to reconfigure space, but we have no more space.”
According to Walsh, around 80 new kids entered the school within the last few years, and Act 166, which mandated schools provide access to prekindergarten programs, has eaten up additional space.
The bond would add four new classrooms to the end of the elementary school.
Currently, elementary classes have started taking spaces in BFA’s high school wing as the administration works to accommodate growing class sizes.
As before, the bond would also support a reorientation of the elementary and high school entrances, with the elementary entrance restructured to better monitor people moving in and out of the school and the high school entrance reconfigured for safety and to make the entrance more obvious for visitors.
“Honestly, for safety, in this day and age, we’re of making sure... people entering the building is done in a very purposeful way,” Walsh said. “Although it’s only a 19- or 20-year-old addition, you would never walk into a school and be somehow stopped.”
School safety has become an increasingly poignant issue since the last bond vote, with a school shooting in Florida and a thwarted shooting in Fair Haven leading schools across Vermont to reexamine the way they can guarantee safety in their schools.
In the high school side, the entrance would be reworked in a way that allowed the Fairfax Community Library its own entrance and would more easily identify the middle and high school entryway for visitors.
“The goal is, when you come in, it looks like you’re coming into a school,” high school principal John Tague said.
In the middle school, improvements afforded by the bond would centralize science classes with a middle school “makerspace” and an art class, creating a hub for the middle school’s STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – programming.
Those science classrooms would be reworked in a way that integrated lab space with the classroom, according to Tague, reflecting current best practices for science education.
Middle school humanities classes will be grouped together in the building’s “wood wing,” the oldest wing of the school casually named for the wooden floors tracing its hallways.
That easternmost wing, like much of BFA’s older facilities, would see a facelift, with work expected to fix up some of the old ceiling tiles as new sprinklers are installed and much of the flooring, including the wooden floors that, per school board chair Scott Mitchell, were at the “end of life,” likely seeing some kind of renovation work.
Throughout the middle and high school wings especially, BFA showed age, with uneven tiles settling between the two wings and stains and holes within the ceiling tiles up above. The building also had an “industrial” look, according to Tague, that could be addressed through the bond.
In one hallway in particular in the high school, reportedly dubbed “The Shining Hallway” by architects after an iconic scene from the Stanley Kubrick film, might see itself reworked to provide a more hospitable communal space for students using the wing.
In compliance with state law, sprinklers would be installed throughout the building.
The bond would also support renovations to the school’s locker spaces, where decades of wear and tear had visibly contorted some of the older locker spaces and where a shortage of storage meant students shared their locker room with athletic gear.
This upcoming bond vote has been split into three separate articles. Pending the approval of the first article, a $16 million bond affording deferred maintenance projects and some of the expansions administrators said would ultimately have to happen over the next 20 years regardless of this vote, Fairfax residents are also asked to support a new auditorium and a new middle school gymnasium.
An auditorium space would be built out from its current home in the gym and expanded over an existing parking lot, making use of the current stage. “We’re one of the only high schools without an auditorium,” Mitchell said.
The Richard Brown Gymnasium, where the stage currently shares space with the school’s largest gym, would be separated from the auditorium.
As a part of that expansion, the school would add a new band room and choir room neighboring the auditorium, providing space for the school’s music program to practice. That expansion would also include storage space for the music and theater programs, whereas those storage spots are currents kept in nooks far from the school’s stage.
The existing music program is currently huddled into a pair of classrooms within the high school, where there’s little room for the school’s growing band programs to practice together and where instruments are kept far from the school’s performance space in its high school gym.
The auditorium, Tague and Mitchell were quick to point out, was far more modest than the “spaceship” voters turned down in 2017.
A new auditorium would also resolve a current issue where, during the lead-up to performances, the school’s performing arts program displaces gym classes held in BFA’s high school gym, since school performances require the space to store instruments and practice.
A new middle school gym, meanwhile, would be built out of the older middle school wing over a space currently occupied by an older bus station and a historic building on school property that the school has been permitted to demolish for several years now.
Should both of those articles be approve, the current middle school gym, where space is limited and where both the stage and the gym floor are too small to accommodate a lot of larger activities, would be opened as a community space.
Both the proposed new gym and auditorium would have their own entrances and exists separate from BFA proper, meaning the community would hypothetically have access to those spaces without needing BFA staff present. “It’s really an investment in the community,” Walsh said.
Approval of either the auditorium or the gym would first require voters approve the $16 million base bond funding the reorganization of the middle school and extension of the elementary school.
The bond for supporting a new gymnasium is worth up to $3.8 million and the bond for a new auditorium is worth up to $6.6 million.
These improvements should support the school for the next 25 years, according to Mitchell. “We’re trying not to be excessive about everything we’re doing,” Mitchell said. “We tried to make sure we planned ahead for the next 25 years.”
Should all three articles fail in December, Mitchell said the school board would likely have to work out a capital plan funding the improvements in the base bond over the next 20 years.
Those articles are warned for a vote on Dec. 5 in the BFA’s middle school gymnasium. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Informational meetings have been planned for the weeks leading up to that vote, with the next meeting scheduled for Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m., also in the middle school gym.
Information about the bond can also be found online at https://sites.google.com/fwsu.org/communitylifecommunityfuture/home.