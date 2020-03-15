FAIRFAX – A traffic stop in Fairfax resulted in an arrest when an investigation found the owner, a St. Albans man in the passenger’s seat, was the subject of an active arrest warrant, police said in a Thursday statement.
An Essex woman was also cited for violating a 24-hour curfew from a pretrial court order.
According to a press release shared by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Thursday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Route 104 in Fairfax for “defective equipment” Monday evening.
A subsequent investigation, according to police, revealed the vehicle’s owner and front seat passenger, Russell Sweeney, 31, of St. Albans, was the subject of an active arrest warrant.
While speaking with Sweeney, the responding sheriff’s deputy observed a female, later identified as Sonya Wood, 29, of Essex, pretending to sleep in the vehicle’s back seat, according to FCSO’s account.
According to police, Wood was subject to a 24-hour curfew as a result of a pretrial court order when police stopped their vehicle in Fairfax Monday.
When the deputy attempted to speak with her, Wood reportedly answered with two false names.
Sweeney and Wood were each taken into custody with assistance from the Vermont State Police and St. Albans Police Dept.
Sweeney was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $100 bail.
Wood, meanwhile, was issued a flash citation to appear in court last Tuesday.
According to police, the vehicle’s driver had a civilly suspended driver’s license and was issued a traffic ticket.