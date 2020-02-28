FAIRFAX – After raising more than $2,000 for type 1 diabetes research and advocacy, an eighth grader at Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax has been recognized with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
Kagan Whiteman, a 13-year-old middle schooler, said he was surprised when he found out he had been recognized for his past fundraising work supporting JDRF, a nonprofit focused on supporting research and advocacy for treating type 1 diabetes.
“I don’t really get recognized for a lot of stuff, so I was really surprised,” Whiteman said.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks insulin-producing cells, resulting in potentially dangerous high blood-sugar levels. While the disease is widely known as “juvenile diabetes,” it can be diagnosed both early in life and adulthood.
Whiteman said his motivations behind campaigning to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes were personal, spurred by his best friend’s diagnosis with the disease.
Since then, the eighth grader has raised several thousand dollars through events like JDRF’s One Walk, and he told the Messenger he is looking to raise at least another $1,000 in a year.
“I’m trying to raise awareness that some people do have this type of disease,” Whiteman said. “It’s a tough disease, because you rely on this insulin and technology and if that shuts off, you’re in a lot of trouble...
“This is a really important disease we should be more aware about.”
The President’s Volunteer Service Award, awarded in this case by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, is a national award allowing different organizations to officially recognize volunteers of all ages for the different ways their service has impacted the community.
Prudential, a certifying organization for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, recognizes middle and high school students from across the U.S. for their volunteer service.
BFA-Fairfax nominated Whiteman for honors after the middle schooler was one of several who applied to the school’s administration for the competitive award.
Justin Brown, BFA-Fairfax’s middle school principal, said Whiteman was nominated out of recognition for his normally “quiet” leadership when it came to organizing fundraising and advocating for type 1 diabetes awareness.
“What’s cool about Kagan’s recognition is that he’s very much a leader, but he’s very quiet about it,” Brown said. “He does all this service throughout the community, and that’s the type of service that’s really important, because it happens and has impact, but people don’t hear about it.
“That type of quiet leadership needs to be recognized, and for us to recognize that as a school... reinforces the idea that small acts of service and generosity have a huge impact.”
When asked about what he hoped others could learn from his advocacy, Whiteman said he wanted others to recognize that, even if it sometimes did not seem like it, their work and service was just as important.
“Just keep doing what you’re doing,” Whiteman said. “Don’t give up, don’t think what you’re doing is not important, because it is.”