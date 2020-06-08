FAIRFAX – The Fairfax selectboard will likely vote next week on a proposal to lease public land to Verizon in order for the telecommunications giant to build a cell tower near Fletcher Road.
During the selectboard’s most recent remote meeting on June 1, the board’s chair Steve Cormier asked the rest of the board whether they’d be open to voting on the proposal during their next meeting currently scheduled for June 15.
“I think this board is ready to vote on the cell tower, and I would like to see us have that vote – either yes or no – in two weeks,” Cormier said. “We will vote yay or nay on this cell tower in two weeks.”
Three of the board’s other four members – vice chair Sheri Rainville and selectpersons Randy DeVine and Duance Leach – agreed they would be ready for a vote by next Monday, setting the stage for a final vote on a proposal that had become controversial in the Franklin County town.
The board’s fifth member, Stephen Bessette, had previously announced he would recuse himself from any conversations or votes related to proposal
Since September last year, a series of hearings on Verizon’s proposal to build a tower in a wooded area off Fletcher Road had drawn opposition from abutting landowners, who cited everything from aesthetic and environmental concerns to health effects and property values in their opposition to the tower.
As previously discussed by representatives from Verizon, the tower would be built at the end of a narrow service path within a town-owned forest off Fletcher Road.
Verizon had pitched the site as the best location for building capacity near Fairfax’s southern village, a densely populated area currently served by towers in Georgia and Milton that, according to Verizon, were in danger of exhausting as more people moved into the region and residents became more reliant on their cell phones.
Outside from previous discussion about developing the forest as a recreational site, Fairfax has yet to formalize any plans for the property where Verizon is proposing to lease land and build a tower.
Representatives from Verizon previously said their project would only be limited to a modified service road and the site of the tower itself, leaving room for whatever uses for the property the town might decide upon in the future.
While the selectboard has previously faced pushback for not sharing any information regarding what Verizon would pay to the town under the proposed lease agreement, Cormier defended the board’s silence on possible payoffs to Fairfax as an effect of the town’s ongoing negotiations with Verizon.
“We as a board have had that discussion,” Cormier said during last Monday’s meeting, saying that he wasn’t sure if the board would reveal how much Verizon has now proposed to pay Fairfax “because it is a contract negotiation.”
Under Vermont statute, discussions related to contract negotiations and real estate can be handled in private, executive sessions as long as decisions resulting from executive sessions are made in open session.
“You voted us to make the best decisions for the town,” Cormier said. “In two weeks, who knows what may happen. The vote may be no, so there wouldn’t be any financial gain by the town, and if the vote is yes, obviously there is an amount coming into town.”