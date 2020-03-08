FAIRFAX – Stepping back from agreeing to symbolically declare their town a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” a split Fairfax selectboard agreed last month to send a message advocating against further gun control legislation in Montpelier.
The measure came during a mid February meeting attended by area residents who encouraged Fairfax to join a group of Vermont communities agreeing to protest new gun control measures through nonbinding “sanctuary” declarations.
“It’s purely symbolic,” said Fairfax resident Jameison Staab, who presented the initial sanctuary declaration to the selectboard during the board’s Feb. 17 meeting. “It’s a way for the town government to show us residents that you all support us in this one individual topic.”
The move for “Second Amendment sanctuaries” is relatively new, appearing after a series of mass shootings around the country – and a narrowly avoided school shooting in Fair Haven, Vt. – have spurred calls for expanding gun control regulations both nationally and in Montpelier.
According to Gun Owners of Vermont, the organization spearheading the “sanctuary” movement, the declarations are nonbinding and are instead intended as a form of “civil disobedience to help our voices be heard.”
Gun Owners of Vermont, which dedicates itself to a “no-compromise position against gun control,” says online the sanctuary town movement is intended to tell “the anti-gunners in Montpelier... their ideas and laws infringing on our natural rights aren’t going to be tolerated.”
In 2018, Vermont passed legislation dramatically expanding state gun regulations, mandating background checks for all gun purchases and banning bump stocks and high-capacity ammunition magazines, as well as bills allowing authorities to confiscate firearms from people cited for domestic violence or from those who pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.
While Gov. Phil Scott has since vetoed additional legislation that would have required a waiting period for handgun purchases, the legislature is currently weighing an expansion to the state’s “red flag law” to mandate gun seizures as a part of temporary restraining orders – an expansion gun control advocates say could protect victims of domestic violence.
While members of the Fairfax selectboard said they agreed with the messaging behind the sanctuary declaration, most of the selectboard questioned Staab and other residents about what use a nonbinding resolution would have and balked at how quickly they hoped the declaration would be passed.
“I don’t know how the other members of the board feel about it,” selectboard chair Steve Cormier said. “I almost feel like we’re being kind of rushed into this.”
“If this is a nonbinding resolution, if the town fathers – and women – adopt this resolution, what is there to be gained out of it?” asked selectperson Stephen Bessette.
Cormier also added that, while he “certainly support[s] the Second Amendment,” he questioned whether the selectboard was the best route for the declaration.
“I’m not exactly sure if I support this only because it’s really nonbinding, and I also believe it’s not up to me to make that decision,” Cormier said. “I think you would have been better going to the town and asking them to vote on it, not the selectboard.”
Statewide, only a handful of towns have signed onto the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement, with others pitching the declaration to Town Meeting Day elections where, according to statewide media, most sanctuary declaration motions had died.
According to Fairfax’s town manager, Brad Docheff, the roughly two-dozen attendees advocating for a sanctuary represented only one “end of the coin” of Fairfax voters.
“There have been a lot of folks who have come to meetings on the other end of the spectrum, asking for a gun ordinance and complaining about guns,” Docheff said. “I’ll say there’s been no action to implement a gun ordinance or to limit, on the local level, the rights of gun owners in this community from this board.”
The board’s debate lasted nearly an hour, with mainly Cormier pushing back against the proposed sanctuary declaration in favor of having the declaration’s advocates put the declaration onto a Town Meeting Day ballot in 2021.
“If you want the backing of the town, you should go to the people,” Cormier said. “If you got the town to support you, that’s a bigger voice than five people on a selectboard.”
Residents countered the symbolism of a selectboard’s approval was important enough to warrant the board’s vote that night.
“It may not be binding, and it’s not law, but the symbolism is that, if you have enough green-colored counties on that map... it’s the people saying ‘I don’t care what’s in Montpelier, this is what the people want,’” said one resident.
Proposing to meet somewhere in the middle, the selectboard’s vice chair Randy DeVine moved to instead adopt a statement of support for the Second Amendment, mirroring a similar action taken by the selectboard in the Town of Barre.
Staab provided the selectboard with a statement similar to that issued by Barre’s selectboard earlier that month, which Cormier then repeated ahead of a vote.
“The board stands in support of the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America and Article 16 of the Constitution of the state of Vermont, in which the people have the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of themselves and the state,” Cormier read. “The board implores the Vermont General Assembly and the governor to refrain from passing any further legislation that would serve to infringe upon that right.”
The selectboard narrowly approved the statement, with Cormier and selectperson Sheri Rainville voting against the statement and selectpersons DeVine, Bessette and Duane Leach voting in the statement’s favor.
As of March 2, according to Gun Owners of Vermont, 14 towns had adopted resolutions declaring themselves sanctuary towns, and only Fairfax and Barre have adopted statements advocating against further gun control legislation.
Only one town weighing a sanctuary resolution on Town Meeting Day, Lowell, approved declaring themselves a "Second Amendment sanctuary."