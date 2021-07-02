Due to bad weather, the Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department is postponing their Fourth of July celebrations one week.
The event has been rescheduled for July 9. The event was originally scheduled for today, but at around 12:00 p.m. the department decided the weather was too unpredictable for the evening.
The event will be at the same time and place just on a different date.
At 7 p.m., the Fairfax Community Park will hold food vendors, live music and a bouncy house.
Fireworks are expected to go off when it gets dark enough, around 9:35 p.m.
