FAIRFAX – The Fairfax selectboard has called for the muzzling and restraining of a dog after several known instances of the dog coming loose and biting neighbors during a mid-December hearing.
After a hearing held during the Fairfax selectboard’s Dec. 16 meeting, the board voted unanimously for the dog in question, reportedly a smaller dog, to be muzzled and confined to its owner’s property.
The selectboard also called for a $50 fine, per the town’s dog ordinance.
The hearing, according to officials, was held in response to a series of incidents leading back to at least April, when the town issued its first warning letter in response to a reported dog bite.
The most recent incident, which prompted the board to hold its dog hearing, occurred on Dec. 11, according to minutes from that meeting.
“There have been, in the last year, three instances of a reported running at large and biting folks,” town manager Brad Docheff said at the hearing’s opening. “It’s not a gigantic dog that’s causing a lot of damage, but it is a dog that gets loose, that neighbors complain about, that bites people.”
While the town reached out to the dog’s owner and while the town’s health officer David Raymond reported meeting with the owner the day of the hearing, the owner was unable to attend the dog hearing in question.
“She said she would not be able to be here tonight, so she was aware of it,” Raymond said.
According to Raymond, while anecdotally there were supposedly other incidents involving the dog in question, there had only been two formal reports of dog bites issued to him as the health officer.
“I’ve had two that I’ve been out on in a little over a year’s time,” Raymond told the selectboard. “There’s been others we’ve heard of but they didn’t report to me and they didn’t go to the doctor’s office, so no formal animal bite was done.”
The town’s animal control officer, Bill Stygles, said he had picked up the dog in question several times in the past for running at large.
The selectboard initially considered not issuing a fine, as, according to Docheff, the dog’s owner had reportedly told town officials they would not be able to afford the fine.
“The other alternative for running at large is a fine, but is that going to get us what we want?” Docheff said. “This is an individual claiming she doesn’t have enough to pay for these fines, and then she doesn’t and you impound the dog and take it away.”
Officials agreed there were two issues regarding the dog in question: complaints that the dog would run at large and several known incidents of dog bites.
Docheff argued simply muzzling the dog – his recommendation to the selectboard – would address the more egregious of those two concerns.
“The bigger issue is when it runs at large and bites the neighbors,” Docheff said. “You can eliminate that possibility, the running at large is annoying, but it’s not dangerous to kids or neighbors in the area.”
“I’m not sure how far you’d get with the fines,” he added. “You’d probably end up just having to impound the dog and get rid of it.”
The selectboard’s vice chair Randy DeVine, meanwhile, argued the fines should also be levied against the dog’s owner, calling for the selectboard to strictly enforce the town’s existing dog ordinance.
“I think we need to follow the dog ordinance that is in place and that has strength,” DeVine said. “Even though a person can’t pay it, you went and followed the rule of the ordinance and that will back us up on any extreme situation that may occur...
“If we have to pick up the dog later on, so be it.”
The selectboard’s chair, Steve Cormier, agreed.
“The question is, and I think Randy makes a good point here, is we should abide by what this policy is,” Cormier said. “This dog owner now has received two letters from us... talking about the dog biting somebody and what could happen.”
As warnings had already been issued to the dog’s owner before the Dec. 11 incident, the selectboard voted to charge the $50 fine and ordered the dog be muzzled and restrained to its owner’s property.
“Certainly we need to protect the public from this animal,” DeVine said. “It has an attitude, and the public needs to be protected somehow – through the owner or the dog ordinance.”