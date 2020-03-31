FAIRFAX – In response to gubernatorial orders to “stay home, stay safe,” the Fairfax town offices have been closed to all nonessential work, the town announced Tuesday.
“In accordance with Governor Scott's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the Town Office will remain closed to the public and will no longer be making appointments for any non-essential work,” read a post on the town’s official Facebook page.
Fairfax had previously allowed for appointments for cases where in-person meetings were required when it first began implementing policies to protect municipal staff from potential exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus now spreading through Vermont.
According to the town’s announcement, municipal staff continue to work remotely and remain accessible through phone and email.
“Please bear with us during this time, as we make safety and community health our priority,” the post read. “Do your part to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe and healthy!”
While municipal facilities remain closed, the town’s community park on Hunt Street and its 100 Acre Woods in North Fairfax remain open so long as visitors adhere to social distancing guidelines, according to the town’s recreation department.