GEORGIA — A Fairfax man has been charged with assault following a fight on Georgia Shore Road.
Vermont State Police Tropper Charlotte Hartmann reported that she was called to the scene of a fight between two or three men on Saturday shortly before 10 p.m.
She interviewed Joshua Haselman, 20, of Georgia, who Hartmann described as having multiple bruises and blood on his face. Haselman reports she determined Griffin Lestage, 21, had started the fight with Haselman.
Lestage was issued a court citation for simple assault.