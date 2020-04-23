FAIRFAX – A Fairfax man was arrested early last week after police found him to be the subject of three active arrest warrants, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported this week in a Tuesday release.
According to police, an FCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Fairfax’s Brick Church Road on April 14 for a “registration violation” and identified the vehicle’s operator as Christopher Bocash, 37, of Fairfax.
Bocash, FCSO reported, was the subject of three active arrest warrants.
According to the FCSO release, the deputy conducting the arrest cited Bocash to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.