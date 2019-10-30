FAIRFAX – When a Buck Hollow Road resident came before the Fairfax selectboard, he described broadband woes that kept his Internet slow. It would take $3,000 out of his pocket for an Internet service provider to extend cable to his home, he said.
Another voice from the audience said it’d take her $30,000 for the same.
Ever since he took over as Fairfax’s town manager, Brad Docheff said he’s heard similar complaints from people across Fairfax, especially in the rural areas outside of the town’s village center.
“Since I came into the job, it’s been a recurring issue residents have brought to my attention and sought action on,” Docheff told the Messenger in an interview Tuesday. “It’s not a new issue.”
What is new, however, is that, as of last Monday’s regular selectboard meeting, the town will start looking to bridge those gaps.
Docheff and resident Chris Cota – the Buck Hollow Road native who spent the $3,000 for a fiber extension that, according to Cota, Comcast still hasn’t been installed months later – received endorsements from members of the selectboard for a grant proposal the two shared with the board.
The grant in question, a broadband innovation grant created earlier this year, would fund a feasibility study for organizations looking to bridge their gaps in broadband access.
In Fairfax, connection remains relatively strong within the town’s village center toward the south, where maps assembled by Vermont’s Public Service Department showed consistent Internet access at the Federal Communications Commissions 25 megabytes per second cable benchmark.
Outside of that hub, save for a few stops along the roads reaching toward Georgia, Cambridge and Fletcher from southern Fairfax, most of Fairfax lacked that consistent cable coverage and were left to rely on other, slower forms of Internet access.
“Inside our village core, where we have access to Comcast, service is decent,” Docheff said. “But when you get north toward the town offices or head toward the Fletcher side of town, there’s very, very little coverage.”
According to the state’s Public Service Department, while most of the state had been connected through a slower digital subscriber line (DSL) service, the 25 megabyte-per-second download speeds typically offered by cable connections only reached around 75 percent of the state.
While he said the Public Service Department did have resources targeting the last 6 percent of Vermont households without DSL service, Vermont telecommunications director Clay Purvis said the broadband grants sought by Fairfax were directed more toward the FCC’s benchmark of 25 megabyte per second download speeds.
The plans developed through the grant program, according to Purvis, could be used to tap into a larger pool of federal money. “We found out there’s a ton of federal money available... [but] you really had to have a plan on the shelf,” Purvis said.
Results from the program could be adapted elsewhere in Vermont, he suggested, and there were already some places in rural New England with models to emulate, like the municipally-owned EC Fiber network shared between several Vermont towns or the partnership a New Hampshire town made with Consolidated Communications to build out a network.
Docheff, speaking with the selectboard last week, gravitated toward a municipal network that Fairfax could operate like it does any of its other utilities.
“We also really don’t have any leverage with existing providers, so we’ve been talking about finding a new way to get it done – maybe looking at a community-owned or community-driven network that would bring fiber to the home,” Docheff said. “When we talk about community-run, fiber-to-the-home models, there’s a lot of municipal models out there across the country that give us a lot to glean from.”
One such model Cota pitched was the model established by Ammon, Idaho, where a city of around 16,000 invested in building their own fiber network they treated as a utility.
Internet service providers competed for access to users in that network and that competition resulted in some of the lowest rates for Internet access in the country, a fact that drew audible “wows” from the Fairfax selectboard.
“That allowed a lot of competition, and they dropped their internet prices to where a resident can get 1 gigabyte of symmetrical service for $27 a month,” Cota said. “In Comcast pricing, that’s a $130 service that they’re getting for $27.
“That includes the maintenance cost that actually goes to the town in order to manage that fiber network.”
“This seems like a no-brainer,” selectboard chair Steve Cormier said.
Docheff pitched the question of broadband access in terms of economics, telling the selectboard that a lack of Internet access could stifle businesses and lead some prospective residents to look elsewhere for a new home.
“If you want to come live in Fairfax, it’s a beautiful place and there’s these great quality of life things... but if you want to work from home and you can’t work from home, you can’t live here,” Docheff said. “You’re going to go some place else.”
In an interview with the Messenger Tuesday, Docheff said he hadn’t heard of any particular businesses that decided against moving into Fairfax over Internet access, but said it was a “reasonable assumption” they could.
He also said it was a way to maybe build equity between North Fairfax and the village area, as much of the town’s development work had largely focused on its dense southern village center and concerns about Internet access were largely anchored in the town’s rural north.
“People from outside of the village are paying for the village... and what they’re lacking out there, they’re not seeing,” Docheff told the selectboard. “This is a way to have that equity in the town. You’ve been funding a lot of downtown initiatives, but you’re not getting what you need.”
Docheff confirmed Tuesday that the town had submitted a grant proposal within this current grant cycle, with plans that, should this proposal be defeated, the town would apply again in February.
Should the broadband innovation grant pass Fairfax by, Docheff said the town would continue looking for other options for extending broadband access to the rest of the town.
“The issue won’t go away,” he said. “We can, either by ourselves or by applying pressure to existing industry, expand coverage to the folks who need it.”