FAIRFAX – Sidewalks and highways were in the Fairfax selectboard’s sights last week when the board convened for its first regular meeting of the month.
A list of updates from the town’s manager stretched from some brief news about the town’s next phase of sidewalk planning and grant applications to a revelation that Fairfax was privy to continued conversations around the future for the intersection of Routes 104 and 128.
According to town manager Brad Docheff, Vermont’s Agency of Transportation (VTrans) had conducted a safety audit with local residents and officials about the intersection of Route 104 and 128 in Fairfax’s south, with a follow-up of suggestions for the intersection due in September.
The intersection, paved just south of Fairfax’s major village and heavily traveled by commuters traveling in and out of Chittenden County every day, has been a challenge for the town in the past.
In early 2020, several residents who lived near the intersection lobbied the selectboard for some sort of improvements there, especially in light of planned mixed-use development on nearby McNall Road and with the recent addition of a Dollar General within the immediate area.
“We don’t have any takeaways as of yet, but we do have an expectation for results sometime in September,” Docheff said.
According to Docheff, while the state has a final say on whatever work is ultimately planned for Routes 104 and 128, with the town-owned McNall Road intersecting the two highways near their intersection, the town would need to follow VTrans’s final plans for the two state highways.
“The ball is in their court, as these are both state roads,” Docheff said, “but McNall Road is part of this process, and that effects town residents, so we’ll plan accordingly depending on what they come up with.”
Docheff also had updates on the town’s ongoing sidewalk planning, which, if realized, would see sidewalks extended along both sides of Fairfax’s Main Street from their current terminus near Rainville’s Collision & Repair toward the village’s northernmost boundaries near Nan’s Mobil.
The selectboard approved last week Monday having Docheff serve as Fairfax’s municipal project manager for implementing the final phases of the town’s sidewalk plan, a project VTrans announced it would help fund through a $300,000 grant in April this year, pending a $75,000 match from the town.
A first phase, afforded through grants and a voter-approved shot of municipal funding, was completed in 2018, restoring existing sidewalks along much of Route 104 and extending those sidewalks past Fairfax’s community center.
In the meantime, Docheff said there was interest in seeking grant funding for further sidewalk projects within the village, with these next steps aimed directly in the village’s core.
Within the coming weeks, Docheff said he would be seeking approval to apply for a state for funding improvements on Maple and School streets – two major arteries leading to Fairfax’s school and library – as well as support for finally building a crosswalk over Main Street near its Community Corner parklet.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to put something in on those streets and have a more comprehensive project kind of looping around the Community Corner lot to really tie it all together,” Docheff said, “and, within the next year, have some solid improvements for pedestrian safety in the heart of the area.”
The town previously weighed connecting a crosswalk over Route 104 in its village before, ultimately backing down due to the high costs of the project.
Docheff said he expected to have a grant proposal ready for the selectboard to endorse within the near future.