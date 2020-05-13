FAIRFAX – While a final decision still hasn’t been made, Fairfax’s selectboard recently returned to a proposal from Verizon to build a cellular tower near Fairfax’s southern village during a remote hearing held last week.
The board’s May 4 hearing picked up from where past hearings involving the proposed cellular tower left off, with most of the hearing’s public testimony coming from residents living near the proposed the cell tower who have vocally opposed and previously protested the project.
Like before, residents raised concerns ranging from the possible environmental and aesthetic impacts of a new cellular tower to health concerns related to radio wave exposure from the tower.
Residents also pushed back on the selectboard not disclosing the revenue in the town’s proposed lease agreement with Verizon, which the board has defended keeping private for the time being due to ongoing negotiations with Verizon.
Representatives from Verizon have argued that the telecommunications giant sought the tower in order to build out broadband and cellular capacity within Fairfax’s more densely developed southern village, where increased use was expected to exhaust existing towers’ capacity in the future.
“This is looking forward a few years to what’s going to happen considering people are going to use their wireless subscriptions for more applications that use more bandwidth,” Brian Sullivan, a lawyer representing Verizon, said. “This will make an impact that people will start noticing, and Verizon’s goal is to minimize the amount of time people are noticing it.”
While conversations involving the proposed lease, which would see Verizon develop a plot of land at the end of an access road in a town-owned forest property off Fletcher Road, have stretched as far back as 2018, the selectboard has yet to make any decisions on the matter.
“At the end of the November meeting, the selectboard asked the town manager to go forward with the process of working with Verizon on that agreement, and that’s all that’s been done,” the selectboard’s chair, Steve Cormier, said. “There’s been very little talk, and there certainly has not been a vote.”
Officials said last Monday that, according to Fairfax’s town attorney, a final decision was under the purview of the selectboard, a response given to more than one request for a town-wide vote on the proposed agreement.
“It would be a nonbinding advisory vote only,” town manager Brad Docheff said, relaying answers from the town’s attorney. “We’d get the tenor for the pulse of the community, but the selectboard does have the authority to make this decision without that.”
During last Monday’s hearing, most of those speaking repeated their disagreements with Verizon’s statement that a tower was necessary and questioned whether the tower was the best use of the town’s property on Fletcher Road.
While the town has discussed developing the plot as a recreational area in the past, there has been little discussion since as to how to best use the forest and more than one resident argued the tower would be detrimental to future uses.
“The town should really take a moment to step back and look at this town-owned resource and decide what is the best use of this town-owned resource,” said Catherine Dimitruk, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s director who spoke Monday as a Fairfax resident. “In the future it may be that a tower fits with that and it may be that it doesn’t, but right now you’re making a decision without any long-term plan for the forest.”
According to Verizon, the tower, once completed, would occupy a 100-square-foot plot and would be screened with vegetation to conceal it from neighbors and people using the forest.
Representatives from Verizon also confirmed Monday the site was to be kept free from insecticides, pesticides and herbicides during Verizon’s maintenance of the site, and the site would also be sloped to avoid having possible fuel spills from its generator spill into the surrounding environment.
Other sites had reportedly been considered for a tower, including a plot behind Erica’s Diner and the town’s public works garage, though Verizon representatives maintained the Fletcher Road location was the location best suited for balancing coverage in Fairfax’s village.
During previous hearings, Verizon representatives described the tower as 130-feet-tall.
While those representatives argued Monday the tower would “blend well” with the surrounding environment, residents disputed that, in the words of one Fairfax native, as a “matter of opinion.”
Concerns about radio wave exposure continued to come up as a criticism for the proposed tower, with more than one Fairfax resident challenging information provided from Verizon dismissing health-related concerns due to a reported lack of evidence linking cell towers to cancer.
While the World Health Organization previously classified wireless radiation as a “possible human carcinogen” in a 2011 report, the American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that, “at this time, there is very little evidence” showing living or working near an active cell tower could cause cancer in humans.
The topic is a subject of ongoing study, but the ACS has reported that the energy levels emitted from radiofrequency waves and the level of radiofrequency waves felt at the ground level would likely be too weak to affect human DNA the way other forms of radiation may when they cause cancer.
According to Verizon, the proposed tower would be, during a “worst-case scenario,” transmitting at only a quarter of the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines for cellular towers, guidelines that, residents charged in response, hadn’t been changed since 1996.
Currently, according to Sullivan, Verizon had no plans to set the tower up for use as a transmitter for fifth-generation mobile technology more widely known as 5G.
The project also found a handful of proponents Monday, with one Fairfax resident, Paul Anderson, telling the selectboard he felt the tower would be needed to keep residents and businesses within Fairfax.
“The way the world is going, we need this infrastructure in town to compete economically as well as keep businesses in town and keep people in town,” Anderson said. “You’re going to hear a lot of people from around it, but as the selectboard, I would ask that you consider the favorable impact that this would have on thousands of people around Fairfax, not just the 100 who live around the tower.”
While some questioned why a tower would be built near Fairfax’s southern village rather than North Fairfax where, according to the Vermont Dept. of Public Service and virtually all anecdotal accounts shared by residents Monday, coverage was poor.
Some also wondered why Fairfax’s selectboard wasn’t using a tower in North Fairfax as a bargaining device for the tower in the south.
According to Verizon representative Andrew Davis, the company simply wasn’t looking to develop a tower in North Fairfax and had specifically set aside resources for erecting a tower near Fairfax’s more densely populated south.
“Verizon Wireless is prepared to work on this site that’s in front of you,” Davis said. “I do not, at this time have authorization to work on any other site, so there isn’t an opportunity to leverage this against a site further north.”
While representatives were questioned about whether there were figures on the amount of Verizon users who either live in Fairfax or travel through the town daily, Verizon’s attorney, Sullivan, said he did “not have those figures” and didn’t “know how to get those figures.”
At the close of Monday’s hearing, the selectboard didn’t make any decisions regarding the proposed tower and a timeline, according to the selectboard’s chair, was still uncertain, though Cormier warned it could be sooner rather than later.
“We are not making any motions tonight,” Cormier said. “My guess is that sometime in the next month, the board will probably take a vote.”
Cormier said he would make sure the meeting’s warning would be broadcast before that vote was held.