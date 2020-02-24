FAIRFAX – On Friday afternoon in the halls of Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax turkey calls gobbled, dies were cast, T-shirts were pressed and bridges were built in the school’s inaugural flexible learning opportunities showcase – or “FLO-case.”
For the past six weeks, students within BFA’s middle school have participated in flexible learning opportunities (FLO) courses tailored to their specific interests, with classes ranging from competitive bridge building and culinary arts to dance and even Dungeons and Dragons.
According to BFA’s middle school principal Justin Brown, FLO courses allowed students to participate in activities they might not otherwise try, while learning skills with new groups of students they may not have met before.
“The FLO classes are important because they’re things that are student driven, student interests and they’re often times outside of their regular curricular offerings, and it also connects students in different groupings they’re not normally in,” Brown said.
“We talk about transferable skills and executive functioning in an embedded way in all of our subjects, all of our days,” Brown continued. “But these activities are ways to engage students in what they’re passionate about and to continue to deepen their learning and expand their connections with others.”
While Fairfax has organized FLO classes for several years now, this year represented the first year that the middle school opened its doors for students to showcase their FLO activities.
“Students work six weeks on projects and we want to share that with the public,” Brown said. “They’re able to not just do the stuff, but share their learning with others, and I think that’s a really important piece of working on projects.”
Classrooms were open for parents and other students to tour the different FLO classes, possibly catching performances from one of the two performing arts courses or try the pepper jelly made by one of the cooking courses offered over the last six weeks.
Within Melinda Carpenter’s science classroom, teams of middle schoolers assembled bridges made from popsicle sticks, with the expectation those bridges one day take several dozen pounds of weight as a part of a bridge building competition scheduled this spring at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
“It’s just a great opportunity for kids to see all of the different kinds of careers that are out there and to learn more about engineering,” Carpenter said. “And bringing kids to a college is the perfect opportunity for them to see themselves there.”
One team, who were still deciding whether to name themselves the Beach Boys or the Tie-dye Guys, invited the Messenger to look at their bridge, a work-in-progress they intended to build like the triangular truss bridges spanning rivers around Vermont.
“Triangles is one of the main things,” one of the students, Tristan Metruk, said. “Triangles are the strongest shape.”
“That’s why most houses have triangle roofs,” observed Mathias Dolan.
“We changed our design a lot,” Keller Greene said.
“We definitely had arguments to work out,” Metruk agreed.
In another room where an arts FLO had taken up roots, a gathering of students worked digitally on personal tablets. Others who opted to work with paints or other mediums had already brought their work home by Friday’s “Flo-case.”
In one corner, students Mads Quinn and Nami Cook sketched out characters from both their own fiction writing and other pieces.
By their own admissions, both young artists were prolific, saying they had numerous sketches lining walls and desks at home. Many of those sketches came courtesy of fan fiction and stories they had written themselves.
“I do a lot of writing as well, and this is a character from one of my stories,” Cook said, motioning toward one of her drawings in particular. “I do a lot of illustrations out of class,” she added, before repeating, with emphasis, “A lot.”
Another, more dimly lit room saw different sports artifacts set out across tables, representing a “Winter Wellness Museum” to highlight the different indoor and outdoor activities these students had spent their last six weeks learning or practicing.
One student, Olivia Elder, presented their FLO’s plans to visit Smuggler’s Notch in the coming weeks, where they would be able to practice skiing, snowshoeing and tubing as a sort of grand finale to their wellness-minded FLO.
“I feel like it effected my day, because I had a lot more energy, and I felt better about myself, because I spent time with my friends,” Elder said. “There’s only two girls in this whole group... so we didn’t put ourselves out there, but when we did we had a lot more fun.”
“She had to take risks,” teacher Vicki Pinault added. “She played football.”
“I tackled someone,” Elder said. “I played football, and that was fun, because I was able to prove to all the boys I could do things they could, too... Things aren’t just for boys, and things aren’t just for girls.”
At a culinary class’s table outside, students presented a pepper jelly they had made just days before, pairing it with cream cheese and crackers to offset some of the sweetness from the jelly, according to middle schooler Aaron Brown.
“I learned a bunch of new recipes and I learned how to cook and all the basics of cooking, and a lot about just having fun with cooking and baking,” Brown said. “I’ve never tried it before, so I just wanted to get something new.”
Meanwhile, further down the hall, middle schooler Mikayla Tobey explained the idea behind the logo she and her team from BFA’s T-shirt design course came up with for the Fairfax school, with images of mountains stretched beneath the BFA name.
“I wanted to make something,” Tobey said. “It was more interesting to make T-shirts for me, because you could really make it your own.”
That latter point, Brown said, was important for the overall direction of FLO courses.
Students were able to suggest possible classes for the school’s menu of FLO courses, and students were also able to largely select the courses they were most interested in. Most students, according to Brown, made it into their first or second choice of FLO courses.
This, he said, gave students ownership and a chance to participate in something they can feel passionate about. He pointed toward the Dungeons and Dragons course as an example.
“With DnD, we have kids where that’s a passion of theirs, and to give them a vehicle to bring that to school in a safe environment and then to teach those skills to kids who aren’t familiar with those activities – they’re some short bursts of flexible learning that kids need to have more often,” Brown said.