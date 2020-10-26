FAIRFAX/FLETCHER – Players from a Fairfax and Fletcher soccer league are coming together next week to score a different kind of goal – trucks-worth of food for the Fairfax food shelf.
On Nov. 7, members of the “Green Monsters” – the Fairfax Fletcher Soccer Club’s boys under 12 team – are hosting a food drive in the St. Albans Price Chopper’s parking lot.
Food from the Green Monsters’ food drive will be donated to the Fairfax food shelf, a smaller food shelf supporting the team members’ home communities of Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford from the lower level of the United Church of Fairfax.
“For the time and day we’re in right now, money’s tight for a lot of families,” the team’s coach, Scott Breveleri, told the Messenger during a visit to a Green Monsters’ practice. “This would be a way for the team to get together and give back.”
The Green Monsters’ food drive comes amid a time when food insecurity – or the lack of consistent access to nutritious food – is believed to be spiking amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health orders limiting business activity to slow COVID-19’s spread.
According to the national nonprofit Feeding America, food insecurity in Vermont may have increased by as much as 46 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, a number advocates fear could rise as certain support programs sunset in the coming months.
For the Green Monsters, according to Breveleri, a food drive seemed like a natural response for a team looking for ways to come together outside of soccer to help their local communities. “They’re working with each other outside of soccer,” he said. “It shows there’s more to a team than playing a game.”
The players themselves seemed to agree.
“Some people can’t afford food and it’s nice to help people in need,” the team’s captain, Parker Bates, said. “It’s nice to help people and fun to be together with the team.”
“Some people can’t access food and some people can’t afford food,” player Cody Savage agreed. “We get to learn sportsmanship and we get to help people get food.”
When the team was asked together whether they were excited for their food drive next week, most responded with a resounding “yes!” despite coming to the unfortunate conclusion that they, in fact, won’t be doing any actual driving.
“You don’t get to drive in a food drive,” one team member immediately shot back to another in between soccer drills.
The soccer players’ assist was welcomed by the Fairfax food shelf’s coordinator, Pastor Elizabeth Griffin, who said in an emailed statement Monday she was “delighted to hear that the Fairfax and Fletcher soccer players are planning a food drive for our Fairfax food shelf.”
“I am always taken aback at the generosity of our community, and the eagerness of our youth to do something to help others,” Griffin wrote. “As I tell people, I am the messenger and the food we distribute is a gesture of support and generosity on the part of those who donate and those who collect.
“That young people are willing to help out, support the work of the food shelf is a testimony to the adults who nurture them, and their own spirit of concern and engagement,” she continued. “I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford’s Green Monsters will be posted outside of the St. Albans Price Chopper on Nov. 7 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
According to Breveleri, the team is hoping for a “good turnout” and to be able to fill at least two pick-up trucks’ beds with donated foods for Fairfax’s food shelf – hence the drive’s official title, “Fill the Trucks.”
A flier put together by the Green Monsters asks especially for non-perishable foods like peanut butter and canned meats like tuna and chicken, as well as daily necessities like diapers and toiletries, and – in a suggestion written in all caps – Thanksgiving items for the coming holiday.
Food donations can also be dropped off at Erica’s Diner in Fairfax ahead of the Green Monsters’ upcoming food drive, according to the team’s flier.
