FAIRFAX/ST. ALBANS – A team of soccer players from Fairfax, Fletcher and Westford netted more than enough food to fill two pick-up trucks during a “Fill the Trucks” food drive Saturday in St. Albans.
According to their coach, the “Green Monsters” – the name of the Fairfax Fletcher Soccer Clubs’ boys under 12 team – handily reached their targeted two pick-up trucks’ worth of food during Saturday’s food drive at St. Albans’s Price Chopper.
Photos supplied by the team’s coach, Scott Breveleri, show boxes filled with non-perishable foods like cereals and canned fruits and vegetables, as well as pet foods and other requested items.
Not even halfway through Saturday’s food drive, Breveleri sent a message to the Messenger reporting more than 20 boxes of food had been gathered. “It’s going super well,” the soccer team’s coach wrote.
When all was said and done, the team was escorted by fire departments from both Fairfax and St. Albans to Fairfax’s food shelf, which operates out of the first level of the United Church of Fairfax in the town’s village area.
“Members of the St. Albans City Fire Department had the pleasure of escorting the FFSC Green Monsters soccer team to the Fairfax food shelf today,” St. Albans City’s fire department said in a social media post following Saturday’s food drive.
During an interview with the Messenger last month, Breveleri said the team had envisioned a food drive as a way for players to come together outside of soccer practices and give back to their respective communities.
Selecting a food shelf, Breveleri said, came from recognizing families were struggling with financial challenges spurred by COVID-19 and accompanying public health orders intended to controlling the pandemic by temporarily shuttering most Vermont businesses.
“Some people can’t afford food and it’s nice to help people in need,” the team’s captain, Parker Bates, told the Messenger at the time. “It’s nice to help people and fun to be together with the team.”
According to the national nonprofit Feeding America, food insecurity is expected to have grown by as much as 46 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, and advocate groups have said they expect food insecurity to deepen as the pandemic wears on and expanded relief programs sunset.
