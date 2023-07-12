FAIRFAX — The Fairfax Fire Department is set to replace their 20-year-old equipment with the help of a $206,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Awarded in June, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant will go toward the replacement of all self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the department.
SCBA is an essential part of protecting firefighters’ airways from harmful gas and particulate matter during fires. The grant will help the Fairfax department to bring their SCBA air packs, spare bottles and masks up to the current standards of the National Fire Protection Association.
The department’s new air packs will be lighter weight, more ergonomic and safer for the firefighters to wear on their backs, Fairfax fire chief Micah Genzlinger said.
“Everything will be up to date and the latest technology that the manufacturers have to offer us,” Genzlinger said.
With the expense of the SCBA equipment, Genzlinger said the AFG grant was necessary for the department.
“This is a great benefit for us and a benefit frankly we would have to work over a number of years to accomplish if we didn’t have this grant,” Genzlinger said. “We were looking at replacing these and it was going to be a long process with the amount of money it would have cost to stay within our budget.”
Genzlinger was appointed chief of the department in October 2022, but not without hiccups. Five fire department members resigned when he was hired by the selectboard over his opponent, Dave Raymond, who had previously served with the fire department for 10 years.
Genzlinger said he is ecstatic to be able to have an AFG grant for his department in his first year as chief.
“It feels great to be able to bring this home to our department,” he said. “I think the department has moved past all that tension; we have a great group of members here.”
With many different fire departments applying every year for AFG grants, Genzlinger said he is honored his department was chosen to receive a 2023 grant.
“It’s a very, very competitive grant to get, because there’s so many applications…this gives us the ability to put the latest and greatest and the safest air packs on the backs of our firefighters and members, as they go and do their work as firefighters that they’ve been doing so efficiently and such a good job at, for years and years,” he said.
