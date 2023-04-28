ST. ALBANS — The 23rd Annual Run/Walk for Jim is set for next Sunday, May 7.
The event raises money for the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund which provides financial assistance to people in Franklin and Grand Isle counties who are struggling with cancer or other illnesses. Since its inception in 2000, the fund has distributed over 1,100 grants totaling more than $598,000.
The Beliveau family of Fairfax received a grant from the fund in 2022, when their daughter Emilia was battling a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia.
“We rely fairly heavily on supplements like the Jim Bashaw Fund, so we can just pay our utilities, pay our mortgage,” Nicole Beliveau told the Messenger.
The fund is named in memory of Jimmy Bashaw, who died of brain cancer at the age of 45. He was a beloved member of the St. Albans community, working as a teacher, vocational guidance counselor and basketball coach for 19 years at BFA-St. Albans.
His wife Shari started the event because she knows from experience how challenging the financial repercussions of illness can be.
Nicole left her job when Emilia, age 5, had to start staying at the hospital to receive chemotherapy. The family’s income was cut in half, her husband Aaron said, and so the funds they received from Jim Bashaw as well as the Franklin County Area Cancer Network and the Emily Lyman Foundation helped them stay afloat.
“Not everyone has the support system that we have, and these foundations might be all the help they get,” Nicole said. “I couldn’t imagine having to go to work and leave my child because I didn’t have a choice.”
Emilia was at the UVM Children’s Hospital for most of 2022 receiving a trial drug and chemo before having a stem cell transplant last fall. Luckily, her brother Owen, age 11, was a match for bone marrow.
“She took the transplant well, and now she's starting to go back to school finally,” Nicole said. “And she's got lots of energy.”
During her treatment process, Emilia was in need of blood transfusions almost every other day. Nicole said sometimes she was only able to receive half of what she needed due to blood shortages.
“It’s important to our family that people know how important it is if you can donate blood, how much it saves people's lives,” Nicole said.
Spreading awareness of these issues and raising money for those in need is what the Run/Walk for Jim is all about.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7 with kids races. The 5K run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. and is on a paved loop. The first mile is fast with a gentle downhill. The second mile features a gradual uphill and the course finishes flat and fast.
While t-shirts and medals will be given to all participants, apple pies are awarded to the top finishers in each age group.
Categories include:
2 year-olds (Biddy Bashers 50 Meter Dash)
3 & 4 year-olds -100 meter dash
5 & 6 year-olds - 1/8 mile
7 & 8 year-olds - 1/4 mile
9 & 10 year-olds - 1/2 miles
11 & 12 year-olds - 1 mile
“It's touching when you see that devotion because of Jimmy's legacy to help others,” Bashaw told the Messenger. “I just love to see everybody taking part and having fun. I'm all about the smiles on their faces, especially the kids' race.”
Registration can be found on the St. Albans Recreation Department website and is $20 for the kids races and $40 for the 5K. All proceeds go to the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund, and the grants are distributed by Northwestern Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.