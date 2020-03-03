Steve Cormier, 2019

Steve Cormier, the Fairfax selectboard's incumbent chair pictured here during a November 2019 meeting, was reelected Tuesday in an uncontested election.

 MICHAEL FRETT Staff Writer

FAIRFAX — Voters approved all articles on the ballot This Town Meeting day.

Steve Cormier ran unopposed to for a three-year selectboard term, and Duane Leach ran unopposed for a two-year term.

Voters approved the $3.35 million fiscal year 2021 budget 973-489 and $111,700 to fund operating expenses of Fairfax Rescue, 1187-280.

Voters approved, 1176-313, to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $23,427 to social contributions in the town. These contributions include about $9,000 to Franklin County Home Health, $2,200 to Green Mountain Transit and $2,000 to the Fairfax Historical Society.

The town also voted 822-694 to permit the school board to spend $13.8 million for the ensuing fiscal year, resulting in an estimated $14,000 in education spending per equalized pupil.    

Tags

Recommended for you