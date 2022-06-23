ST ALBANS TOWN — The next step in the process of determining what to do with the old Town of St. Albans town hall is to distribute a fact sheet to the community.
This idea, among others, was discussed Wednesday night during 45 minutes of community discussion about the building ahead of the selectboard’s regular meeting.
Town administrators will be moving into the brand new town hall this fall, Town Manager Carrie Johnson said, so the old building will be vacant and in need of new use.
Johnson said the next meeting for public input will be in about a month or so. Ahead of the date, she said a fact sheet about the building will be made available to residents.
“[The fact sheet] would include current square footage, age of the building and zoning, operations and maintenance costs,” Johnson told the Messenger on Thursday. “[There’s also a] question of do we keep it or do we sell it? … Anything is on the table at this point.”
While there were not many residents present in-person at Wednesday’s meeting Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux said he hopes for 25 people or more at the next.
“I really want to get [the building] back on the grand list,” Giroux told the Messenger. “But I think the future use of the building is going to be very limited … Maybe something like a community center would be best fit for that building.”
Selectboard member Brendan Deso suggested during the meeting that the space could be used as community work space, and some connections were drawn to other neighboring communities that had done so and charged a fee per day.
Other suggestions made during the meeting included rebranding it as a community building, but audience members said they wanted some of the hard facts first: what could they feasibly use the building for, given its structure, age and needed repairs?
Repairs on the three-story 8,500-square-foot historic building on Lake Road – according to a 2013 study – estimated that the final cost for total systems and infrastructure updates would be roughly $1.9 million, but the amount isn’t final. The building also has no HVAC system for heating and cooling and an above-ground septic system.
While move-in to the new town hall was originally planned for this spring. Johnson said there were delays in accessing clean water sources for the building, so move-in was rescheduled for this fall.
Johnson said they’ll also be holding a public input meeting for the town’s receipt of just under $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan. The meeting date has not yet been determined.
“The problem is, there’s not a lot of real estate there,” Giroux said. “It’s a very, very small lot. If a developed came forward and wanted to turn it into apartments, that’s a discussion we would have as a board.”
